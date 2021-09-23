RioDeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $11.08 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00128327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044998 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

