Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$76.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$79.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.84. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.