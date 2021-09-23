Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Down 3.7%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.55. 26,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,314,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $839.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

