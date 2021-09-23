Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 132,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,513. The company has a market capitalization of $774.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.