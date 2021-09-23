Riverstone Holdings LLC Sells 2,986,334 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Riverstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,595,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986,334 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy accounts for about 21.7% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Talos Energy worth $353,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 7,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

