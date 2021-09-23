Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 32,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.