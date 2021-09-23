Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $625,000 Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKI stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

