Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $709,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 152.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,027.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 74,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.