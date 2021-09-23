Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,503.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 924,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

