Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 390 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,103 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 966,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

