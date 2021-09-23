Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 54,426 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,426 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

