Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 40,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 560,472 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $17.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

