Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 133,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,822,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

RMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $717.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,215 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,531,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

