Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.74.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.