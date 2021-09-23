RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 125,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

RES stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RPC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RPC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

