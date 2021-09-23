Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $542,000 Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forward Air by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

