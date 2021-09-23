Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $567,000 Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $54,394,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $4,476,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

