Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $646,000 Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 95.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 179.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $274.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.46 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.19. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

