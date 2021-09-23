Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $658,000 Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $922.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

