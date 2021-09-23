Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of GasLog Partners worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GLOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

