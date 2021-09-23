Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 38,983 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of GasLog Partners worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. GasLog Partners LP has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

