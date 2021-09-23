Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.