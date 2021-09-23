Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.