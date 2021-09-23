Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

