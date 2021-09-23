Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,817 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Rocky Brands worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,934,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,224,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RCKY opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $357.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.55. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.