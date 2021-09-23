Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $4,489.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,063.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.17 or 0.07071985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00365606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.63 or 0.01242808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00116451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00565096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.00545449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00332990 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,745,418 coins and its circulating supply is 32,628,105 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

