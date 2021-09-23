Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

