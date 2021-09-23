Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 115,447 shares.The stock last traded at $79.30 and had previously closed at $76.57.

SAFE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

