SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $3,998,117. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

