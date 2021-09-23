Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.88

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.88 ($32.80) and traded as high as €28.50 ($33.53). Salzgitter shares last traded at €27.04 ($31.81), with a volume of 278,789 shares trading hands.

SZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

