Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $11.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

