Scala Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $3,278.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00171669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00113988 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.77 or 0.06976458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,222.69 or 0.99955057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00792428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

