Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.73 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Scala has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $5,193.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00074306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00112921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00165916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.54 or 0.99914821 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.05 or 0.06990550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.34 or 0.00792585 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

