Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.74 and last traded at $172.86. Approximately 186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

