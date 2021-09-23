Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,582.03

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,582.03 ($33.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,442.44 ($31.91). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,480 ($32.40), with a volume of 14,626 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,584.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,581.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.