SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.75

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 493907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDX shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a market cap of £20.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.21.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

