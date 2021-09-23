Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.01

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.01 and traded as high as C$22.08. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 85,097 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 695.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$287,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at C$498,449. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total transaction of C$237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,346,656.40.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

