SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

SUM traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 3,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.