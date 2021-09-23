SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 37.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 62,800.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,129,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $13.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.80. 254,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 782,686 shares of company stock valued at $196,845,176. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

