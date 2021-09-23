SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $29.16 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 188.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $29,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

