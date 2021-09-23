SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,837 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 444.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 853,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,954,117. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.