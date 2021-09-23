SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.10. 59,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

