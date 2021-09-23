SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $35.28 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,276,000. Spotify Technology makes up 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

