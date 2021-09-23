SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 196,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 2.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $42,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $236,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $305,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 273.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $127.30. 63,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.