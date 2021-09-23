SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 3,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,151. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

