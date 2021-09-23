SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $3.96

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00008832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.79 million and $3,395.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SEEN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00133771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00045082 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

