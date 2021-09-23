Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,699 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Interface were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.