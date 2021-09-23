Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The RMR Group worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $7.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

