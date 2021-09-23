Sei Investments Co. Invests $798,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.