Sei Investments Co. Purchases 668 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

